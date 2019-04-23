Robert Mitchell (Bobby) McDaniel, age 68, of Goodwell, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Liberal, Kansas.

Bobby was born on December 12, 1950 in Parsons, Kansas to Russell and Pattie (Smith) McDaniel. He married Colleen Casady in Clyaton, New Mexico on May 28, 1988.

Bobby and Colleen bought an automotive repair shop in Goodwell, Oklahoma in 1989 where he lived and worked for several years. Bobby also loved gardening, general machining, and working on anything mechanical.

He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Pattie McDaniel; 2 brothers, Pat and Lavaughn McDaniel.

Bobby is survived by:

His Wife Colleen of the home in Goodwell, OK

2 children from a previous marriage

Brent McDaniel and his wife Lacey of Dallas, TX

Nikki Poindexter and her husband Rickey of Canyon, TX

2 granddaughters

Adalia of Dallas, TX

Azlynn of Canyon, TX

6 siblings

Neill McDaniel and his wife Judith of Denver, CO

Kathleen Derrick and her husband Dimmitt of Texas

Ruth Shields and her husband Sterlin of Amistad, NM

Gary McDaniel and his wife Sarah of Canyon, TX

Bruce McDaniel and his wife Connie of Felt, OK

Hal McDaniel of Canyon, TX

Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins

As Bobby aged, he was in pain and required helping hands. Special mention is given to cousin Ronald Smith, Sister in law Susan Nelson and her children, friend James Marlin and wife Myra, and a life long friend Bobby Cardenas.

He was well loved by his family and friends and hopefully he is pain free and is now at peace.

Visitation will be from 9 am to 8pm, Friday, April 26, at Brenneman Funeral Home. Then Again on Saturday, April 27, from 10:00 am til service time at the Felt United Methodist Church in Felt, OK.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, April 27, at the Felt United Methodist Church, in Felt, OK with Pastor Randy Little presiding. Burial to follow at Bertrand Cemetery in Felt.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary