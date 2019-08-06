|
Robert (Bobby) Wayne Harris, Jr., age 65, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas. Bobby was born on January 30, 1954 to Robert (Bob) and Jo Anne Harris of Guymon, Oklahoma. Bobby graduated from Guymon High School with the class of 1972 and from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a bachelor's degree in Business in 1976.
Bobby loved all sports, playing football in junior high and high school, playing tennis in his younger days and loved playing golf with his family and friends when he would come to Guymon for a visit. Bobby was an avid OU Football fan and you knew not to call him during a game because he would never remember what you talked about because he would be watching the game during your entire conversation.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Bob & JoAnne Harris and brother-in-law, Sky Rutledge.
Survivors include his loving wife of 11 years, Connie Harris of the home in Amarillo, Texas, his daughter, Brianne and husband, Andrew Smolen of Bellingham, Washington, two sons, Joseph Hayes of Gatesville, Texas and James Hayes of Lubbock, Texas; a sister, Kim and husband, Louis Guerra of Guymon. He is also survived by five beautiful grandchildren, Kaylee Hanson of Bellingham, Washington, Ben and Nadia Hayes of Abilene, Texas, Raymond Hayes from Georgetown, Texas and Olivia Hayes and Sienna Hayes of Amarillo, Texas.
An informal celebration of Bobby's life will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Rector Funeral Home in Amarillo where family will be in attendance between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to meet and greet friends and family who would like to stop by and visit or share a memory or two about Bobby.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2019