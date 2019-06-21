Rose Robinson, 95 year old Elkhart, Kansas resident, passed away Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, at Heritage Community, Guymon, Oklahoma.

Rose Ann Marshall was born to Sarah (Dehart) and Samuel Marshall on December 22, 1923, in Sciotoville, Ohio. She was united in marriage to William David "Robbie" Robinson on May 17, 1940, at Hanging Rock, Ohio and the Robinson family settled in Ironton, Ohio. Rose was a wonderful homemaker, loving Mom, and neighbor to all. Rose owned the Flower Box in Ironton, Ohio, where her skill and talent were known throughout the Tri-State area. She was active in Scouting and worked tirelessly for the , helping patients and survivors.

After Robbie retired from the railroad, the Robinsons moved to Elkhart, Kansas in 1981. Rose jumped right into her new community and church. Rose worked as a sports writer for the Elkhart Tri-State News, following the Elkhart Dusters baseball team, and also wrote "Ramblings by Rose" column for the Guymon Daily Herald. She discovered her love of painting and as a gifted artist, she helped paint the murals at the Morton County Museum. Rose enjoyed the outdoors, traveling with the Point Rock Campers. She loved to dance and enjoyed her Red Hat Group. Rose was a committed Christian and faithfully attended church wherever she was living.

She and Robbie celebrated 59 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 1999. She is also preceded in death by her parents, two sons, David Arnold Robinson and Eugene Marshall Robinson, and a granddaughter, Debbie Robinson.

Rose is survived by her three daughters, Janet Ellen Kelly (Kletis) of Campo, Colorado; Sandy Sesher (Ron) of Freemont, Ohio and Judyth Campbell (Jim) of Guymon, Oklahoma, five grandchildren, Larissa, Bryan, Krista, Brent, and David Lee; twelve great-grandchildren, John, Jessica, Jacob, James, Joshua, Jennifer, Jeremy, Jason, Kassandra, Katherine, Tyler, Reis, and many great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon, Friday from noon to 8:00 PM.

Graveside funeral services will be Saturday afternoon, June 22nd, 2:00 PM at the Elkhart Cemetery, Elkhart, Kansas with Pastor Steve Lehew and Pastor Craig Sheppard, officiating. Services are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors of Guymon.

Memorials may be given to Heritage Community, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.hensonnovak.com.