|
|
Longtime resident and businessman Roy Rice of Guymon, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Lonetree Retirement Center in Meade, Kansas at the age of 78.
Roy was born February 16, 1942 in Big Spring, TX to Lloyd Melvin Rice and Emogene (Lay) Rice. The family moved to Guymon, OK in 1945. Roy attended Guymon High School. This is where he met and eventually married Donna Countryman on October 17, 1961. Together they had three children, Edward, Toni and Tina.
Roy worked with his father at Rice Construction until his passing. He eventually sold the business to pursue his lifelong dream of running cattle.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Emogene Rice and his sister Vancy Elliott. Roy is survived by one sister Melva Shaffer and husband Gene, brother Raymond and wife Cheryl, son Edward and wife Paulette, daughter Christina and husband Shon Zollinger, daughter Toni and husband Shane Chance and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Victory Center with Reverend Charles Mendenhall officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the service at Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon, Oklahoma.
Donations in memory of Roy Rice can be made to the Victory Center Building fund sent to Henson-Novak, Box 1306, Guymon, OK, 73942. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at www.hensonnovak.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2020