Rozilla Alma McKnight Harland passed away at the age of 82 years old on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Rozilla was born on January 18, 1937 in Long Beach, California to Hamilton and Rachel McKnight. Her father served in the United States Navy for 30 years. His duty took him to Alaska, South Pacific during WWII; Japan-Korean War. Their family moved throughout California during his absence. Rozilla went to junior high in San Diego, CA and high school in La Mesa, CA where she was involved in choir and graduated in 1954.

Rozilla's college choice took her to Abilene, Texas to attend then, Abilene Christian College, where she was an Education Major. She met her future husband, Paul Harland, from Texhoma, Oklahoma at ACC in 1955. They were engaged later that year. They held their wedding in Abilene on June 22, 1956. They celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary before the passing of Paul in January 2019.

The newlyweds made their home in Texhoma following Paul's Hardship Discharge from the Army. Rozilla had to adjust from a big city gal to a farmer's wife in a small town. She worked as a seamstress for her family and the public along with a cake decorating business for over 10 years. Through the years she participated in Home Demonstration Club, serving as an officer and President. Her first entry in the fair was a toddler dress that was awarded Grand Champion. For a total of 18 years she was an active member of Gama Theta ESA International Sorority. She held many officer positions and was elected president twice. Rozilla was a 4-H leader for over 10 years in which her four children were involved. Rozilla and Paul were definitely a team when it came to supporting their four children in sports, band, choir, FFA, 4-H or any activity they were involved in. They were both active in the Texhoma Booster Club and drove thousands of miles to support their kids and many others in sporting events.

In 1973, Rozilla began working outside the home. Her first job was at Simpson's Western Auto in Texhoma and driving the school bus route. She enjoyed the new relationships she formed during this time. Her career then took her into banking, where she spent 15 years working at Bank of the Panhandle and City National Bank in Guymon, OK.

The retirement years were a special time for Rozilla and Paul. They were able to travel, taking two Alaskan cruises with family and visiting her family in Alabama & Indiana. Their favorite family destination was Red River, New Mexico where they enjoyed the mountains and having all their kids and grandkids with them. Many trips were also taken to support their grandchildren in their activities. These trips were very special memories for them as well as the grandkids.

Rozilla and Paul moved from Texhoma, OK to Edmond, OK in 2009. They had been faithful members of the Church of Christ in Texhoma where they taught bible class. Paul and Rozilla immediately placed membership at Edmond Church of Christ where they were involved in the Search Program. Rozilla enjoyed hosting new church friends over to their home. She also was known for all of her encouraging cards and letters she would send to stay in touch with family and friends.

Rozilla loved the Christmas season. She enjoyed decorating their home and making the season special for everyone. She and Paul were known for their extensive holiday decorations. They would start early preparing the inside with trees in every room of the house. Then would continue the theme outside with lights and reindeer. They would open their home for tours, visitors and family gatherings. This was yet another way they made special memories for so many.

Rozilla was proceeded in death by her parents, Hamilton and Rachel McKnight; infant brother Johnnie; husband, Paul Harland and son, Bobby Harland.

She is survived by sister Doris Schafer and husband Dave of Ferndale, CA; daughter, LaDonna Harland of Midland, TX; son, Terry Harland and wife Stacy of Mustang, OK; daughter, Susan Mattocks and husband Larry of Oklahoma City. Daughter-in-law, Penny Harland of Moore, OK. She has nine grandchildren: Megan, Sarah, Katie, Jared, Kelsey, Kennedy, Shelby, Will and Rylee; five great grandchildren: Kalia, Kamron, Aven, Evie and Gideon. Also, many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Our family would like to thank her team from Frontier Hospice for their care over the past 18 months. Also, we deeply appreciate all the medical care, love and support we received from the aids and residence at Teal Creek Assisted Living where our parents lived for the past two years. We, as their children, are forever grateful.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, May 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Texhoma Church of Christ with Ron Eggleston officiating. Interment will follow at the Texhoma Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation at the Texhoma Church of Christ on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, May 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Texhoma Church of Christ with Ron Eggleston officiating. Interment will follow at the Texhoma Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation at the Texhoma Church of Christ on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given "In Remembrance of Rozilla Harland" to the Texhoma Church of Christ, c/o Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.