Ruby Kathrine Thaxton Dunagan, 88, of Felt, Oklahoma, passed away May 7, 2019 at Cimarron Memorial Hospital, Boise City.

Ruby was the youngest of the five children of Ruby Lee and Lilah Ruth Thaxton, and was born in Cimarron County on October 15, 1930. Young Ruby was baptized at the age of 12 in Buffalo Springs. She was united in marriage to Don Dunagan on March 26, 1970 at Monterey Park, California. Always an educator, Ruby loved her students and her counseling career. She traveled to several countries and enjoyed serving as President of the AFT and served in several other education organizations.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Don Dunagan; sisters-in-law, Sue Gilmore and husband, Tommy and Deryl Ann Hall and husband, Marvin. She was a second mother to five generations of nieces and nephews, who all loved their Aunt Ruby very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lucille Thrash and husband, D.B., her brother, Ben Thaxton and wife, Ella, her brother, Hollis Thaxton who died defending his country during World War II, and brother Richard Lee, who died in infancy.

Memorial services will be Monday afternoon, May 13th, 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church, Felt. After the services, the family invites friends to join them at the Felt community Building for a time of fellowship and to celebrate Ruby's life.

