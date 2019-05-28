Ruby Lee Nelson (Cooke), age 85, passed away peacefully in Webster Groves, MO on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 after a long illness. Funeral services for Ruby will be held on Friday, May 31 at Crawford Osthus Chapel in Watertown, South Dakota. Reverend Keith Peterson will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Watertown, SD alongside her husband of 53 years, Frank, who preceded her in death in 2006.

Ruby was born January 8, 1934 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to John Houston and Elizabeth Stanley Cooke. She was one of ten children, who all preceded her in death.

Ruby and Frank married April 4, 1953 in South Carolina. They moved to South Dakota after Frank's discharge from the Air Force, where they remained until Frank's job transfer to Guymon, Oklahoma in 1967. In 2000, Ruby and Frank retired to Watertown, SD.

During Ruby's many years in Guymon she fulfilled one of her greatest passions as a provider of day care to countless children. She truly loved and delighted in children and cared for each of them as her own. Every day of her life she taught us lessons of love, caring and compassion.

Ruby is survived by three daughters, Debra (Tom) Shelton of Webster Groves, MO; Denise (Bob) Baker of Huffman, TX; Deanna (Mark) Nester of Stillwater, OK; five Sisters-in-law, Edna Mae Schooley, Marjorie Nelson, Elaine Nelson, Sylvia Zamow and Winnie Cooke; six Grandchildren, Matthew (Chandalyn) Taylor, John Shelton, Jessica (Nick) Seiverling, Tamra (Brian) Kelly, Brent Baker, Heather (Brian) Kiesow; four Great Grandchildren, Luc Shelton, Brooke Seiverling, Wyatt Taylor, Everett Kelly and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.

She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Published in Guymon Daily Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary