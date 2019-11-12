|
Russell J. Behne, age 69, passed away on Saturday, October 19th at Firesteel Healthcare in Mitchell, SD. A private family service will be held in the summer of 2020. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell, SD. Russell
Joseph Behne was born on June 10, 1950 to Lillian Oxley (Behne), in Guymon, OK. Russell married Pam Hooper on June 11, 1976. They were married for 39 years and together they raised 2 children. Rusty was happiest when he was spending time on his Harley, working at the skating rink, and spending time with his family and friends. Russell was employed with Exxon Mobil from 1980-2004.
Rusty entered the Firesteel Nursing Home under Hospice care in August 2019. We express our gratitude to the staff for their willingness to do what needed to be done to make Rusty comfortable.
Russell is survived by two children, Sabrina (Jason) Hinton (League City, TX), Cassey (Jesse) Ver Hey (Mitchell, SD); 4 grandchildren: Maci, Ava, Brooke and Cooper. He is also survived by his brother Arthur Dean Behne (Guymon, OK).
Rusty is preceded in death by his mother Lillian Oxley.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2019