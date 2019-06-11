

Ruth N. Tyson, 90, longtime Guymon resident, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.

Ruth Naomi Holt was born to Alice (Howell) and Theodore H. Holt on December 20, 1928 in Boynton, Oklahoma. Ruth was united in marriage to Rev. Horace Terrell Tyson on December 26, 1946 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The Tysons worked for the Baptist Children's Home, the couple began their journey in ministry. Ruth was more than a "preacher's wife", she was Horace's helpmate and partner in ministry. They served in churches in Dearing and Caney, Kansas, before moving to the Panhandle, where they were at the SherHan Baptist Church, Sunset Lane Baptist Church and served at Bethel Baptist Church, Hardesty for more than 22 years. Ruth was a talented pianist that played by ear, and she shared her energy and love of Jesus with so many, whether it be at church camps, VBS or on mission trips. She served as the Girls in Action (GA's) Associate Director for the state of Oklahoma and for the Panhandle Association. Ruth loved her faith family, but nothing compared to her adoration of her family. As a wonderful Mother and a fun Nana, she was crazy about her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed playing games on her IPAD and keeping up with friends and family on social media. Ruth had most recently been a member of Grace Southern Baptist Church.

The Tysons celebrated 57 years of marriage and her beloved Horace passed away in 2003. Ruth moved from Guymon to Woodward in 2016 and had recently moved to Lone Wolf, to live with her daughter.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Kay Payton and special friend Gary Risinger of Lone Wolf; son, Harold Tyson and wife, Debbie of Guymon; sister, Norma Blue of Del City, OK and brother, Ted Holt of Tulsa, OK. She was Nana to her four perfect grandchildren, Amy Hallagin and husband, Dale of Millbrook, Alabama, Shonda Logan and husband, Brad of Woodward, OK, Brian Parker and wife, Tara of Caney, KS, and Erin Tyson of Guymon; and seven great grandchildren, Malory and husband, Henry Waller, Casady Hallagin, Braden and Kaylyn Ruth Logan, Wyatt Hallagin, Addalyn and Brennalyn Parker, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Othella Thompson.

Viewing will be Friday, June 14th, 1-8:00 PM with the family being present for visitation from 5:30-7:30 PM.

Funeral services will be Saturday morning, June 15th, 11:00 AM at Grace Southern Baptist Church, with Rev. Jason Duree and Rev. Tom Freeman officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery.

The Tyson family has asked that in lieu of floral gifts, memorials be given to Humanity Hospice, (Ruth Tyson Memorial), 1109 N Bryant Ave, Ste 100, Edmond, OK 73034.

