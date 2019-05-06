Shannon Patterson, 59, of Fritch, Texas passed away Sunday evening, May 5, 2019 at the BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.

The son of Donald Theodore and Norma Jo (Blodgett) Patterson, Shannon Derrick was born April 24, 1960 in Dodge City, Kansas. The Patterson family moved to Guymon, Oklahoma from Dodge City in 1969. Shannon attended the Guymon School system, graduating from GHS with the Class of 1978.

Shannon worked as a bull hauler for Hofferber Trucking until his declining health forced his retirement. He has been a resident of Fritch, Texas for the past 20+ years. He loved spending time at Lake Meredith and entertaining and cooking out for friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Norma Patterson and one brother, Troy Patterson.

Survivors include two brothers: Greg Patterson of Guymon and Kelley Patterson and wife, Ginny of Hooker; his nieces and nephews: Bobby Patterson, Michael Patterson, Kyle Patterson, Ryan Patterson, Albert Perales, Felicia & Trevor Clark, George & Chase Peterson, Gregory & Morgan Petterson, Ashton & Toriana Patterson, Zachary Grove & fiance, Sydney, and MaKenzee Grove; great nieces and nephews: Khloe Patterson, Gavin Clark, Noah Patterson, Kyla Grove, Bostyn Grove and Montana Blackwelder; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be held in conjunction with his dad's service on Friday afternoon, May 10th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home with Father John Paul Lewis officiating.

Memorials in Shannon's name may be made to the Red Cross. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on May 7, 2019