Sharlene Wale, 64, of Guymon went to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 in Liberal, Kansas following a brief battle with cancer.
The daughter of Rev. Lewis Leonard and Faye Lorene (Adams) Stokes, Sarah Sharlene was born March 18, 1956 in Spearman, Texas. Sharlene graduated from Hardesty, OK High School with the Class of 1974.
Sharlene and Rick Wale were married on June 21, 1974 in Hardesty. They returned to Guymon in 1981, where they have made their home since. Sharlene worked as Chief Dispatcher/Records Clerk for the Guymon Police Department from 1987 until 1994. She then worked as the municipal court clerk for the City of Guymon.
Sharlene was a member and past president of the OK Municipal Court Clerks Association and an active member of the Guymon First Assembly of God. She had a great love for music and enjoyed singing in gospel trios. She also enjoyed art – painting in oils and making Stampin' Up cards and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Wale on February 12, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Rev. L.L. and Lorene Stokes and her in-laws, Richard and Darlene Wale.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Wale and two sisters: Johnnie Faye Stokes and Phyllis Stokes, all of Guymon. Sharlene is also survived by a host of cousins and many special friends.
The family will greet friends Friday evening, November 20th at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, November 21st at 2:00 p.m. at the Guymon First Assembly of God with Pastor George Kraft officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery. Masks are requested and will be available if needed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Memorials will be accepted at Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.