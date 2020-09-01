1/1
Steven Allen Boyd
1949 - 2020
Steven Allen Boyd, 70, of Texhoma, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday morning, August 29th, 2020 in Newton, Kansas.

The son of Robert and LaRita (Opp) Boyd, he was born December 15, 1949 in Monmouth, Illinois. Steve moved to Texhoma from Burlington, Iowa in 1983. He was a heavy equipment operator with Texas County for twenty five years, retiring in 2012.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Philisha, grandson, Perry, and brother, James Boyd.

Survivors include Cora Boyd, companion of 52 years; four children: Paula Garcia and husband, James of Newton, Kansas, Jennifer Carter of Texhoma, Lea Boyd of Newton and Stephanie Carrillo and husband, Zeus of Texhoma, 18 grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Survivors also include one sister, Mary Garrett and husband Donald and two brothers, Mike and Robert Boyd all of Monmouth, Illinois and an aunt, Marlene Boyd of Galesburg, Illinois

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Friends can sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.


Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
122 NE 7Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3244
