Steven M. McDaniel, 68 year old former Woodward resident, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Clinton VA Center in Clinton. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Billings Funeral Home. The service will be broadcast on the funeral home Facebook page.
Steven M. McDaniel was born on April 16, 1952 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Leo and Lorena Pearl (Nelson) McDaniel. He grew up in Guymon and graduated from Guymon High School.
Steven was inducted into the United States Army in 1972 and served his country until being honorably discharged in 1974. He received the National Defense Service Medal and was a Marksman with the M-16 rifle. Steven attended college and received his Bachelors degree in Computers and Technology. He was blessed with two children, Traci and Ryan from his marriage. He worked as a truck driver and owned his own business, Micro-Tech Computer Systems in Woodward for several years. He then went to work for Oklahoma State University in the IT Department and worked until his retirement in 2017. He lived in several different places including, Woodward, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Stillwater, and Glencoe before moving into the VA Center in Clinton because of ill health.
He enjoyed reconnecting with his kids, going to visit family, rebuilding motors, being in the mountains, and spending time with his dogs. Steven was such a caring person and if you were lucky enough to consider him a friend, he was your friend forever.
He is survived by one daughter from his marriage: Traci Michelle Clark and her husband; one sister, Sue Ridenhour and husband Glen of Woodward; one grandchild; other relatives and friends. He will be missed so much by his family and friends. He was truly one of the good guys.
Steven was preceded in death by his son Ryan McDaniel Clark, his parents, Leo and Lorena McDaniel, grandmothers, Juanita Nelson and Edna McDaniel and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Remembrances may be shared online at www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.