Susan "Susie" Ronne
1955 - 2020
Susan (Susie) Ronne, 64 year old Guymon, Oklahoma resident passed away Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loved ones.

The daughter of Herman Hintergardt and Eva (Mitchell) Hintergardt, Susie was born November 24th, 1955 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Susie attended school in Hardesty, Oklahoma and graduated with the class of 1974 from Hardesty High School.

Susie was united in marriage to Steve Ronne on August 9th, 1974 in Guymon. To this union they had two children Sheryl and Shawn. She loved her work as the secretary and station mom at the Guymon Fire Department for many years. Susie became an active member in The Guymon Fire Department Wives and The Guymon Fire Department Association.

Susie enjoyed playing golf and going to the casino. She was a devoted wife and mother and especially loved being a Mimi.

Susie is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Eva Hintergardt, her sister Diane Moore, and her brothers Paul Hintergardt, Henry Hintergardt and John Hintergardt.

She is survived by her loving husband Steve Ronne. Her daughter Sheryl and husband Clint of Oklahoma City and her son Shawn and his wife Monica of Guymon, also her brother Tim and his wife Rhonda of Guymon. Susie has many grandchildren, Kaylea, Nathan, Austin, Colt, Landon and Sailor and two great-grandchildren Allie and Annie.

Visitation for Susie will be 1:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 13th, 2020 at Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW 5th Guymon with the family being present from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at Connection Church, 1901 N Lelia St, Guymon, OK 73942 with Pastor Dallas McGlasson officiating. Interment will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Guymon Community Enrichment Foundation (Guymon Fire Club), c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942, also the Guymon Fire Club, P.O. Box 481, Guymon, OK 73942.

Friends may sign the online guest book or leave a condolence at www.hensonnovak.com


Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henson-Novak Funeral Directors
501 Nw 5Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3321
