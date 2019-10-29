|
|
Taneha Marie (Moore) Thomas, 44, of Elkhart, Kansas passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Morton County Hospital in Elkhart.
The daughter of Dewey and Cindy (Guymon) Moore, she was born August 24, 1975 in Guymon. Taneha attended Guymon schools, graduating with the Class of 1993. She attended the Elkhart Nazarene Church.
Taneha was married to James Allen Thomas, to this union one daughter, Katie Lynn Thomas was born.
Memorial services will be conducted Friday morning, November 1st at 10:00 a.m. at the Elkhart Church of the Nazarene, 365 Colorado St., with Pastor Keith Davis officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Taneha can be given to the Elkhart Church of the Nazarene. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019