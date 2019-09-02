|
Theodore "Ted" Leo Fields, 89, of the Four Corners community, passed away Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Texas County.
The son of Beulah (Archer) and Theodore L. Fields, Theodore Leo Fields was born July 23, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas. Ted served his country in the United States Air Force. He had held many ranking positions in the Air Force. He retired as an aircraft mechanic, at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. After retiring from the military, Ted moved back to the panhandle and made his home in the Four Corners community. Ted enjoyed his family, was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and served as the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus. Ted enjoyed flying, was a private pilot, fast cars, motorcycles and hunting. Ted also served on the Texas County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
Ted is survived by his wife, Sarah Fields of the home; a daughter, Patty Stier of Lafayette, LA; six sons, Rick Fields (Shannon) of Quitman, MS, Bob Fields (Brenda) of Seagraves, TX, Terry Fields (Rena) of Goldsburg, KS, Todd Fields (Trina) of Odessa, TX, Marty Webb (Rhonda) of Borger, TX, and Tim Fields (Linda) of Guymon; two sisters, Ruth McCracken of Pampa, TX and Donna Hood (Joe) of Sherman, TX. Ted is also survived many wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patsie Fields, and two sisters, Delores Mendenhall and Delnara Lendke.
Visitation will be the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon on Wednesday afternoon, September 4th, 4-7:00 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday morning, September 5th, 11:00 AM, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1220 North Quinn, Guymon, with Father Christopher Brashears, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery.
Donations may be given in Ted's memory to the St. Peter's Knights of Columbus or a , c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends may sign the online guestbook and send condolences at www.hensonnovak.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 3, 2019