Bunch-Roberts Funeral Home
122 NE 7Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3244
Teddy Jeanne Williams


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teddy Jeanne Williams Obituary
Teddy Jeanne Williams, 69, longtime Guymon resident, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home in Dalhart, Texas.
The daughter of Verl Leon and Billye Jeanne (Corbin) Hininger, she was born June 17, 1949 in Guymon. Teddy had moved to Dalhart from Guymon in 2017. She was a registered nurse and had worked in Grants, New Mexico, Dumas, Texas, Guymon, Oklahoma and served as a traveling nurse for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verl and Billy Hininger; daughter, Rhonda Meninno; sister, Sandra Smith and brother, Barry Hininger.
Survivors include one son, Ryan Hintergardt of Amarillo, Texas, two grandsons, Harley and RJ Hintergardt of Amarillo and two granddaughters, Emily and Anna Meninno of Derry, New Hampshire. Survivors also include one sister, Becky Kygar and husband, Roy of Dumas, Texas, one brother, Michael Hininger and wife, Rhonda of Dalhart, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Monday morning, March 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home with Rev. Van Heckle officiating. Family inurnment will be in the Elmhurst Cemetery. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
Memorials in memory of Teddy may be given to Tabernacle Baptist Church. Memorials will be accepted at Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
