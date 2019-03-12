Teresa Carolyn Norris, 65, lifelong Guymon resident, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The daughter of Kenneth and Jean (Goswick) Bauer, she was born November 16, 1953 in Guymon.

Teresa attended school in Guymon, graduating with the Class of 1972. She attended OPSU graduating with a Bachelor of Science in teaching. She was a second grade teacher at Northeast Elementary in Guymon.

Teresa and Danny Norris were united in marriage by her grandfather, Rev. Otto Bauer on May 26, 1977 in Liberal, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Jean Bauer.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Norris of the home; four children: Adam and Christopher Norris both of Guymon, Leah Norris of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Jenna Gibson and husband, Grant of Edmond, Oklahoma. Survivors also include two grandchildren: Quinn Ivy and Hayes Walker Gibson, brother, Jeff Bauer of Guymon, sisters, Sherri Cribbs and husband, Taos of Guymon and Becky Leidig of Amarillo, Texas; her mother-in-law, Mary Lou Norris of Texhoma, TX, two brothers-in-law, Steve Norris and wife, Meredith of Hitchcock, Oklahoma and Joe Norris and wife, Sagirah of Houston, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, March 12th at 4:00 p.m. at the Guymon Church Of The Nazarene with Rev. Terry Armstrong officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.

Memorials in memory of Teresa may be given to Mrs. Norris pencil fund or . Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942

