|
|
|
Tommy G. Johnson, 70, of Goodwell and lifelong Texas County resident passed away Tuesday night, January 7, 2020 at the Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas.
The son of Therald Anderson "Jeff" and Muriel Roberta (McFarland) Johnson, Tommy was born September 8, 1949 in Texhoma, Oklahoma. Tommy was raised in Texhoma, attending the Texhoma School system, graduating with the THS Class of 1967.
Tommy and Mary Joan Holmes were united in marriage on September 15, 1967 in Guymon. Joan preceded him in death on March 7, 2010. Tommy was a longtime heavy equipment operator and truck driver for Texas Co. District 3 and a permanent fixture of 54 Gas & Go. He was also a member of the Sunset Lane Baptist Church in Guymon.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Vernon Johnson and one sister, Robbie Johnson.
Survivors include his three sons: Damon Johnson and wife, Christy of San Antonio, Texas, David Johnson and wife, Charlene of Hooker, Oklahoma and Travis Johnson and wife, Dina of Elkhart, Kansas; six grandchildren: Keri, Cheyenne, Kyle and wife, Dalee, Levi and fiancé, Cassidy, Jess and Phoebe; one brother, K. L. Johnson and wife, Kristi of Cuervo, New Mexico.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday morning, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. at the Sunset Lane Baptist Church in Guymon with Pastor David Moore officiating. Interment will follow at the Goodwell Cemetery.
The Johnson family will greet friends at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home on Friday evening, January 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorials in Tommy's name can be made to the Harrington Cancer Center and will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020