Tommy Lou Goetz, 77 year old Cleburne, Texas resident and longtime Texhoma resident passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Cleburne.
Tommy was born in April 10th, 1943 to her parents Thomas Lewellen and Elva Lou Matlock in Plainview, Texas. When she was 5 years old her family moved to Colorado for 8 years and then to Friona, Texas where she graduated with the class of 1961. She married her husband Gary Goetz on June 10th, 1961 and had two daughters together Tonja and Nicki. They moved to Texhoma in 1964 and she helped on the farm with her husband. In 1990 she opened Tommy's Embroidery. Then they built The Hometown Inn in 1999 before retiring.
In 2004 they moved to South Fork, Colorado until 2015 when they began traveling between there and Cleburne, Texas.
Tommy enjoyed sewing and cooking for friends and family, she loved riding ATVs, going skiing and doing anything athletic.
Tommy is proceeded in death by her parents Thomas and Elva Lou Lewellen, her brother Joe Lewellen and her sister Ann Kelley.
She is survived by her husband Gary Goetz of Cleburne, TX. Her two daughters Tonja and her husband Bob Berry of Texhoma, OK and Nicki and her husband Ronny Korb of Cleburne, TX. Her brother Delton and his wife Betty Lewellen of Friona, TX. Tommy leaves behind 3 grandchildren Britni and her husband Rory Buckmaster, Brody and his wife Erin Berry and Jade Korb. Along with four great-grandchildren Drake and Emersyn Buckmaster and Bennett and Ryann Berry.
Services are set for 9:00 A.M. Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel in Texhoma. Chapel services will be private family due to Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. Visitation will follow open to family and friends following Covid-19 guidelines of 10 at a time. At 11:00 A.M. graveside services will follow at Texhoma Cemetery in Texhoma, Texas open to family and friends.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.