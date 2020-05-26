Mrs Tommy Lou Goetz
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Tommy Lou Goetz, 77 year old Cleburne, Texas resident and longtime Texhoma resident passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Cleburne.

Tommy was born in April 10th, 1943 to her parents Thomas Lewellen and Elva Lou Matlock in Plainview, Texas. When she was 5 years old her family moved to Colorado for 8 years and then to Friona, Texas where she graduated with the class of 1961. She married her husband Gary Goetz on June 10th, 1961 and had two daughters together Tonja and Nicki. They moved to Texhoma in 1964 and she helped on the farm with her husband. In 1990 she opened Tommy's Embroidery. Then they built The Hometown Inn in 1999 before retiring.

In 2004 they moved to South Fork, Colorado until 2015 when they began traveling between there and Cleburne, Texas.

Tommy enjoyed sewing and cooking for friends and family, she loved riding ATVs, going skiing and doing anything athletic.

Tommy is proceeded in death by her parents Thomas and Elva Lou Lewellen, her brother Joe Lewellen and her sister Ann Kelley.

She is survived by her husband Gary Goetz of Cleburne, TX. Her two daughters Tonja and her husband Bob Berry of Texhoma, OK and Nicki and her husband Ronny Korb of Cleburne, TX. Her brother Delton and his wife Betty Lewellen of Friona, TX. Tommy leaves behind 3 grandchildren Britni and her husband Rory Buckmaster, Brody and his wife Erin Berry and Jade Korb. Along with four great-grandchildren Drake and Emersyn Buckmaster and Bennett and Ryann Berry.

Services are set for 9:00 A.M. Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel in Texhoma. Chapel services will be private family due to Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. Visitation will follow open to family and friends following Covid-19 guidelines of 10 at a time. At 11:00 A.M. graveside services will follow at Texhoma Cemetery in Texhoma, Texas open to family and friends.

Friends may sign the online guest book or leave a condolence at www.hensonnovak.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henson-Novak Funeral Directors
501 Nw 5Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved