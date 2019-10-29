|
|
Truman Andrew Summerford, son of Odessa Louise Green Summerford and Tommy Andrew Summerford, was born in Ralls, TX on May 16, 1938. On October 25, 2019, at the age of 81, he was called to his heavenly home. Truman had to become a family provider very early in his life after the death of his father while he was only 6 months old. When he was old enough, Truman helped on the farm and helped to provide for his family. That is why Truman was such a hardworking and talented man. After Truman trusted the Lord as his Savior, he sought and served Him in many ways. One way was by singing in a traveling quartet. As the quartet visited churches, he met many people that became lifelong friends. One girl in particular, Truman decided he needed to get to know a little bit better. So after he had asked if he could date her, she became his lifelong sweetheart. And on June 2, 1962, Truman married Diana Dale Stump Summerford.
In 1960, prior to their marriage, Truman joined the US Army Reserves. After six months of basic training, he served another 5 ½ years actively serving and attending his monthly meetings and summer training sessions each year. After their marriage, Truman and Diana made their home in Canyon, TX, where he provided for the two of them by working as a professional painter. While in Canyon, Truman and Diana started their family by having two of their three children, Jeffrey and Angela. Later, he relocated his family to Hardesty, OK, to become a dairy farmer for a few years. It was then that Truman started working for the US Postal Service by becoming Hardesty's postmaster. After a couple of years, he transferred to Hinton, OK, to be postmaster there. While living in Hinton, Truman and Diana had their third child, a daughter, Kimberly. In 1977, they made their home in Sayre, OK, where Truman became the postmaster for over 20 years. During his time with the US Postal Service, Truman served in different capacities in The National League of Postmasters. When he retired from the US Postal Service, Truman and Diana moved back to Hardesty, OK. Even though he was retired and moved back to Hardesty, that certainly did not change his work ethic. He continued working in many different roles while he was still able. During those years, Truman served as city clerk for the Town of Hardesty but one of his favorite roles was to help Buford and David Stump during harvest time. He loved to drive the combine for them. Truman not only worked hard to provide for his family during his life, he also worked hard for his community by serving in the Kiwanis Club and volunteering to video record all Sayre High School football and basketball games. Truman was very patriotic and absolutely loved America's symbol, the Bald Eagle. Truman also loved serving with The Gideons International and handing out Bibles.
One of the activities Truman enjoyed was taking his grandkids for rides on his GoldWing Motorcycle. While he owned his motorcycle, Truman was a member of a motorcycle club that he thoroughly enjoyed. Truman also loved reading. He could always be caught reading, whether it was a good western book or the Bible. He spent countless hours reading, studying, and teaching the Bible. He knew more about God's Word than a lot of preachers. This is why he did a great job serving as pastor of the Apostolic Faith Church in Hardesty until he decided to totally retire. Truman loved studying, preparing sermons and teaching the Word of God in the hope that others would see the love of Jesus in their lives. Truman wanted everyone to know the blessings and faithfulness of a God who holds every life in the palm of his hand. Truman loved his wife, his children, his family, his church(es), and most of all, he loved his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ in which he taught each of these to do the same. As he did, he not only spoke the Word but he lived it out during his everyday life. Because he had such an impact and touched so many lives, Truman will be greatly missed.
Preceding Truman in death are his father, Tommy Summerford; mother, Odessa (Summerford) Willis and her husband, Andy Willis; brother, Tommy Ray Summerford; brother-in-law, Jerry McClenagan; and his father-in-law, Buford Stump.
Surviving Truman are his sister, Martha McClenagan of Amarillo, TX; wife, Diana Summerford of the home; son, Jeffrey Summerford and wife, Robin of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter, Angela Larpenter and husband, Kevin of Tahoka, TX; daughter, Kimberly Chapman and husband, Brian of Durham, OK; grandchildren, Mitch Summerford and wife, Sydnie of Oklahoma City, OK; Marissa (Summerford) Callen and husband, Nate of Lincoln, NE; Kyle Larpenter and wife, Carrie of Lubbock, TX; Kadi (Larpenter) Stunz and husband, Jake of Plano, TX; Kara Larpenter of Lubbock, TX; and Kade Chapman of Durham, OK; mother-in-law, Mildred Stump; brother-in-law, Merrill Stump and wife, Kathy; brother-in-law, David Stump and wife, Kathy. Also missing their great granddad Truman are Jerry, Kathleen, Presli, Mila, Titus and Micah; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other loved ones and friends.
Services to celebrate the life of Truman Summerford will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Hardesty Community Church in Hardesty, OK.
Flowers may be sent to Henson-Novak as well as memorials may be given "In Remembrance of Truman Summerford" to the The Gideons International, ? Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK, 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019