|
|
Verdie Eileen Pierce was born on January 20, 1928 to Percy G. & Dela M. Tomlinson on the family farm outside of Guymon, OK. She was the oldest of six children and took on much of the responsibilities of raising them while her parents worked on the farm. She survived both the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
Eileen graduated from Guymon High School in 1946, and began working at Nash Bros. Motors where she met the love of her life, Escal O. Pierce. They were married on October 6, 1946 and celebrated 65 years of marriage before he died on October 26, 2011. Together, they had three children and built a life full of family, faith and service.
Eileen was a long-time member of the Guymon First Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir, served as President of the Missions board, and served in any area that she was needed. She was a member of the Gideons International and served in the Auxiliary.
She was known for her cinnamon rolls which she shared with her family and friends, and for her skills as a gracious and capable hostess. There was always plenty of food, and usually company for Sunday dinners and special occasions. And there was always dessert! She seemed to show her love best through the kitchen.
Eileen worked for McMurry Clinic for more than 50 years, starting at home, then in the basement of the hospital on Main Street as an insurance clerk, and eventually as Manager of the clinic before she retired. She considered Drs. McMurry, Pracht and Kelly McMurry family, and loved her work with them. Even though Eileen struggled with chronic pain for many years, she never let it stop her from working and serving with a good attitude.
In February 2009, Eileen and Escal moved to Fort Worth, TX to be closer to family, and remained there until her death. She was known as the "Song bird" at the facility where she lived, singing (above the melody) harmony on all the hymns. She was a strong influence to the staff as she treated them with loving kindness. Even when she no longer remembered names or faces, she was always quick to tell us she loved us and was thankful for our visits.
Eileen leaves a legacy of children who love God and are actively serving Him in full-time ministry, eleven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She left a rich heritage of faith and strength of character for all who follow, and we consider ourselves blessed to have been her children.
Other info:
Preceded in death by her parents and all 5 siblings
Survived by Terry (Gail) Pierce – son
Glenda (David) Robinson – daughter
DeAnn (Tony) Forman – daughter
Services will be planned at a later date in Guymon, OK
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2020