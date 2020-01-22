|
Verona Taggart 93, passed away January 9, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.
She was born December 28, 1926 to Homer and Anna West in Guymon, Oklahoma. She grew up on a farm and lived through the Depression and Dust Bowl. At the age of nine her father passed away from dust pneumonia.
She married Lloyd Taggart and they lived on a farm in Goodwell, Oklahoma. They had three children: Ron, Sharon and Greg. In 1972, they left their life as farmers and moved to Buena Vista, Colorado to become owners of the The Little Dasiy, a convenient, gas and liquor store. Verona was an active member of the Congregational Church. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, but her true passion was golfing.
Verona moved to Arlington, Texas into an independent living facility in 2014 to be near family. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, parents Homer and Anna, sister Elzona and brother Burton, and son-in law Dick Couch.
She is survived by children Ron from Disney, Oklahoma, Sharon from Buena Vista, Colorado and Midlothian, Texas and Greg and his wife from Isleton, California. Granddaughters Codi and Cresta along with their husbands Tim and Cody all from Midlothian, Texas. Eight great grandchildren Taylor, Peyton, Mason, Cason, Blake, Kane, Sawyer, and Emersyn.
Memorial services will be this summer at the Congregational Church in Buena Vista, Colorado.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020