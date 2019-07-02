SHREVEPORT, LA - Vickie Diane Behne Hedrick, 52, passed away in Shreveport, LA on June 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 12, 1966 to Robert and Ramona Behne in Guymon, OK. She graduated from Guymon High School in 1984 and completed college at West Texas State in Canyon, now West Texas A & M. Vickie was very athletic from a very young age, and according to her siblings, she could run through the house with unbelievable speed! She was a cheerleader and played basketball throughout junior high and high school.

Vickie married Timothy Joseph Hedrick, on October 9, 1993 in Cuchara, CO. They met in Guymon at St Peter's Catholic Church where Tim was living at the time on a work assignment. They had two children, Sera Elizabeth and Alan Joseph Rowland, who were the loves of her life. Sera is finishing college at the University of Louisiana, Lafayette and Alan will be a junior at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. Vickie was so proud of Sera and Alan and the wonderful young people they have become.

Tim and Vickie lived in Guymon, OK; Houston and Austin, TX; Bainbridge Island, WA; Castle Rock and Denver, CO; Shreveport, LA; West Palm Beach, FL and back to the Shreveport area in late 2013 where they have lived since. During much of this time, Vickie was taking care of the home and kids and was also caring for Tim during his cancer illness. After they returned to Shreveport, she went to work for the Cyber Innovation Center where her final position was Program Support Specialist. Vickie loved her work and the people from CIC. They were very helpful, supportive and caring to Vickie and family during her and Tim's illnesses.

Vickie leaves behind her two children, Sera and Alan. She also leaves her parents, Robert and Ramona Behne, of Guymon, OK; and her father-in-law, Patrick Hedrick, of Houston, TX. Vickie was the youngest of four children and will be missed by her siblings, Ric (Julie), Judy (Johnny) and Russell (Karen); and brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Kate), Tom (Madeleine), Patrick (Dora) and Kathy (Jim). Vickie also leaves behind 23 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim; and her mother-in-law, Olive. Vickie was known throughout the family for her excellent suggestions for movies, TV, and music. She was a strong, kind, and loving Mom, Sister and Friend, and she will be deeply missed by all who were touched by her spirit.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, Shreveport, LA. A reception and gathering will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Vickie Hedrick (please note in the memo line "Hedrick's Children's Fund) at Bancorp South, 3003 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111-2107.

We deeply appreciate the village of friends and caregivers that helped Vickie and the family during her illness. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on July 3, 2019