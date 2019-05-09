Vicki Lynn Richards Bratton went to her Heavenly home April 28, 2019 losing her battle with cancer. Vicki was the child of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Richards. Vicki was born January 14, 1949 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Vicki is the granddaughter of Bud and Nancy Richards and Dave and Grace Rhodes.

On July 8, 1966, Vicki married Michael Vernon Bratton Jr. To this union two sons were born, Mickey and Marcus Bratton.

Vicki is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Bratton, her parents, 2 sisters Cheryl and Carole, and is survived by her sons Mickey and Marcus and his wife

Robin, sister Glowanda, brother Robert. Her 8 grandchildren Wendy Bratton, Kody Bratton, Raven Bratton, Maxamas Bratton, Dylan Lewis, Drake Lewis, Nolan Bratton, and Rachel Bratton. Her 4 great grandchildren, Morgan Ramirez, Camdyn Kellison, Kolt Bratton, and Kaydence Roybal. Vicki will be missed by her many relatives and friends.

At her request she has been cremated and there will be a private family service at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the Hardesty United Methodist Church, cfo Gayle Brown, PO Box 134, Hardesty, OK 73944.