Wannetta Irene Brewer-Wade, 88, of Perryton, Texas died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Perryton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Perryton. Jake Wade and Rev. Richard Laverty will be officiating, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas.

Mrs. Brewer-Wade was born in Mayfield, Oklahoma, a suburb of Sweetwater, to C. M. and Elizabeth Godfrey Brewer on April 26, 1931. She spent most of her early years living on a family farm south of Hardesty, Oklahoma. Irene completed her formal education at Hardesty High School in 1951.

On July 8, 1951 Irene married Leonard M. Wade in Hardesty, and they spent most of their remaining years in Guymon, Oklahoma. In 2009 they moved to Perryton, Texas to be closer to family. Irene was living in Perryton when she was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on June 12, 2019 as a "good and faithful servant."

Irene loved her Lord and Savior, reflecting His love in her relationships. Irene was very active in her church having been a Sunday School teacher for several years. For more than 25 years Irene devoted her life to helping others' physical and emotional needs as an ER/surgical scrub nurse and later as Director of Medical Records at Texas County Hospital in Guymon, Oklahoma. Anyone who knew Irene knew that she had a passion for garage sales and metal detecting. She was always looking for hidden treasures mixed in with unwanted items, either above or beneath the ground.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, and one son, Marvin Wade, parents C. M. and Elizabeth Brewer, brothers Bert Brewer, Robert Brewer, C. L. Brewer and sister Merle Hart.

She is survived by her son Douglas Wade and wife, Karen, of Gainesville, Texas; a daughter Carol Jennings and husband Don, of Perryton, Texas; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ochiltree General Hospital Hospice Volunteers, 2309 S. Cedar, Perryton, Texas; the Gideons, P. O. Box 254, Perryton, Texas; or one's favorite charity.