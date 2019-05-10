Dewayne E. Green, 79, lifelong Guymon resident, passed away Friday morning, May 10, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Texas County.



The son of Pearl (Behne) and Earl Green, Wayne was born October 17, 1939 in Guymon. Wayne graduated from Guymon High School with the Class of 1957. He dated, fell in love and married that cute little Trent gal, and Wayne and Lille Rae Trent were united in marriage on July 18, 1959 in Clayton, New Mexico. They both returned to their families' homes after running off to get married in Clayton after a roping, as they were too poor and scared to tell their parents. That young love lasted for 59 years. Wayne and Lillie raised their family, worked hard and went to a lot more ropin's over the years. Wayne first worked for Behne Construction after high school and began his 34 year career with Texas County Feedyard. He retired as the Cattle Foreman. Wayne then worked for ADM Elevator as the fertilizer specialist for another 13 years. He and Lillie enjoyed their retirement, grandkids, all their family, and a lot more ropin's and rodeos. Wayne was an excellent header and always did his partner a good catch in team roping.



Wayne is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Lillie Green; children, Terry Green and wife, Norma; and Tammy Hans and husband, John, all of Guymon; his sister, Debbie Ninemire and husband, Greg of Hardesty, OK; and sister-in-law, Laurie Green of Hardesty. He was Papa to his three grandsons, Tanner Green and wife, Tara, Trey Terry and Marty Hans; and two perfect great grandchildren, Tatum Rae and Tripp Wayne Green; and he was Uncle Wayne to many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronnie Green, who passed away in 2009.



Visitation will be at Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon, on Sunday afternoon, May 12th, 2:00-6:00 PM with the family being present from 4:00-6:00 PM.



Funeral services will be Monday morning, May 13th, 11:00 AM at the Guymon Church of the Nazarene, 2214 N Sunset, with Pastor Craig Sheppard and family friend, Bill Newman, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Oklahoma Panhandle Partners (OPP) to benefit area cancer patients and their family with expenses. Memorials can be mailed to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.



Friends may sign the online guestbook and send condolences at www.hensonnovak.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary