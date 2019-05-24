Wendi Dawn Ketcherside, 48, of McLean died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in McLean.

Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Trinity Church in McLean with Clay Reynolds and Rev. Thacker Haynes, officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in McLean.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of McLean.

Wendi was born April 2, 1971 in Pampa to Harold "Casper" and Flora Jean Simpson Smith. She had been a lifetime resident of McLean. Wendi liked ice cream and reading. She also enjoyed listening to Christian music and Joel Osteen. She was very involved in her kids activities and loved all of her family very much. She was a very active member of Trinity Church in McLean.

She was preceded in death by her father; Casper Smith on August 26, 2015; her brother, Rodney "Spooky" Smith on April 18, 2017; and a great niece, Skye Story on September 23, 2010.

Survivors include her husband, Jason Ketcherside of McLean; her mother, Flora Jean Smith of McLean; 2 sons, Hogan Ketcherside and Billy Ketcherside both of McLean; 2 daughters, Jacie Ketcherside of Amarillo and Stormi Ketcherside of McLean; 2 sisters, Robin Smith and Shawn Hollis of Amarillo and Tami Story and husband Mike of McLean; numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

