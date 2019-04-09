William Lee "Bill" Jeffers, 70, longtime Guymon resident, passed away Friday afternoon, April 5, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County.

The son of Theodore S. and Eulliah (Dixon) Jeffers, he was born March 28, 1949 in Seminole, Oklahoma. Bill moved from Lindsay, Oklahoma to Guymon in the early 1960's. He attended Guymon schools, graduating with the Class of 1967. He then attended OPSU, graduating with a BA in business in 1971.

Bill and Alita Hitchcock were married in Guymon on February 14, 1990. He was a contractor and established Jeffers Oilfield Service in 1988. He was an Army Veteran, member of the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church and Hooker American Legion.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ted Jeffers, and one sister, Debra Jeffers.

Survivors include his wife, Alita Jeffers of the home, his mother, Eulliah Jeffers of Borger, Texas, four children: Darin Jeffers and wife, Rika of Centennial, Colorado, Ted Jeffers and wife, Amanda of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Todd King and wife, Sheri of Liberal, Kansas and Stacy King of Guymon. Survivors also include seven grandchildren: Derrick & Rianne Jeffers, Emily, Abby & Jack Jeffers and Josh & Sam King, and one sister, Teddie Sue Gawley and husband, Mike of Sequim Washington.

Memorial services will be conducted, Friday morning, April 12th at 10:30 a.m. at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor David Player officiating.

Visitation and greeting the Jeffers family will be Thursday evening, April 11th between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.

Memorials in memory of Bill may be given to the Guymon Animal Shelter or a . Memorials will be accepted at Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1112, Guymon, Oklahoma 73942.