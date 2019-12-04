|
Winnifred "Winnie" E (Cochran) Collins, 96, a long-time resident of Boise City, OK, passed away Thursday, Nov 21, 2019, in the Morton County Senior Living Center, Elkhart KS.
She was born on Oct 12, 1923, on the "Irish Flats" in South Meade County KS, daughter of the late Achilles Calvin "AC." Cochran and Gertrude Patricia (Barragree) "Momo" Cochran.
Winnie and DM "Dude" Collins married on Oct 19, 1941. To this union, two daughters were born, Johnny & Patricia.
Winnie lived in Meade County until the age of 5 when the family moved to the Cochran Homestead, known as Walnut Grove, southeast of Kenton, OK. Winnie was the middle child and 5th of 9 children. The family lived through the Great Depression. The Cochran kids were known as honest, trustworthy, reliable, and ornery; they knew how to work and how to laugh and joke around. The Cochran family remained in or near Kenton until 1943.
Winnie attended school in Kenton, graduating in 1941. Six days after her 18th birthday, a friend drove Dude & Winnie to Clayton, N.M., where they were married.
The country called her husband to serve; this young mother took on odd jobs to help ends meet. She was consistently writing & mailing many letters to her husband and her brothers, who were away serving our country. With Dude's encouragement, she later wrote many letters to soldiers during the Korean, Vietnam & Gulf Wars.
Dude and Winnie worked and farmed for Mr. T L Brooks and lived and raised their two beautiful daughters on the farm, southwest of Boise City. Mr. Brooks was impressed with this couple and made them his farm partner. Years later, they built a home and moved into Boise City. They were members of the Boise City Methodist Church.
Winnie was a talented, capable, determined perfectionist and could do anything she set her mind to do. She drove grain trucks, tractors, and raising pigs, turkeys, cattle, chickens, and a garden, all while keeping a spotless, organized home and yard. Being a hostess was another of her talents, their door was always open to family, with several family members living with Dude & Winnie during rough times. She cared for her mother, mother in law Marion Collins, and sister-in-law Patty Collins. Winnie visited them several times a week and did their laundry & shopping when they were in the Boise City Nursing home.
Winnie was an extraordinary seamstress, turning feed sacks into clothing for her family. She made all of her daughters' clothes, a wedding dress for her brother's bride Nordeen, clothes for her granddaughter Jamye, tiny clothes for Barbies, dolls & repaired treasured stuffed animals. She pieced quilts out of fabric scraps, made square dance dresses for herself, and matching shirts for Dude. The family also enjoyed Winnie's excellent cooking. She cooked and canned and shared many things from her garden. Her pickles and pies were family favorites. "Granny" made her cookies with perfection so they could fit in Pringles cans.
Dude & Winnie enjoyed their family, farming, gardening & square dancing. "Dude" passed away in July of 1991, 3 months before their 50th wedding anniversary. Winnie's heart was broken and never healed.
Winnie and her brother John purchased headstones for some of the family. Winnie also purchased friends' gravestones, mowed, planted grass weeded, and watered their graves. Winnie donated both time and money and encouraged others to give to the Boise City cemetery.
Winnifred was preceded in death by her husband D. M. "Dude" Collins, her parents A.C. Cochran and Gertrude Cochran. Eight siblings, Brothers: William O'Donald "Pert" Cochran, Calvin Dennis Cochran, John Elmer Cochran, Charles C. "Salty" Cochran, Robert O. "Mush" Cochran, Willard Thomas "Tommy" Cochran, Sisters: Agnes "Aggie" Beard, Myrtle Elsie "Sukey" Sellers.
Her two daughters survive her: Johnny & husband Jim Watson, Forgan OK, Patricia "Boodie" & Lyndol Hale, Guymon OK.
5 Grandchildren: Jamye (Hale) & David Wolf, Bethany OK, Diana (Watson) & Kent Boaldin Elkhart, KS, Sherri (Watson) & Danny Watson, Laverne OK, David & Christi Hale, Edmond OK, Trent & Tania Watson. Forgan OK.
14 Great Grandchildren: Keaton Tiner-Thompson, Karli Roark, Billie & Jacie Thompson; Jordan & Seth Hale; Trae, Trista & Trevin Watson; Allison & Collin Watson; Stephanie (Boaldin) Wiens, Rene`(Boaldin) May and Kurt Boaldin.
8 Great-Great Grandchildren: Kelton Thompson; Kale, Paisley & Rance Roark; Kate, Jade & Luke Wiens & Ace May.
Sisters-in-law: Jo Ann Cochran, Keyes, OK & Nordeen Cochran, Spearman, TX.
Many nieces & nephews.
Special thanks to the St Catherine's Hospice team, Judy Harkins, and Winnie's Favorites at the Morton County Sr Living Center.
Visitation will be held 9:00 A.M. till 10:00 A.M. Saturday November 23, 2019 at St. Pauls United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Pauls United Methodist Church with Lyndol Hale officiating. Interment will be held in the Boise City Cemetery.
Memorial: "Wall Fund Donation," c/o Boise City Cemetery Board, PO Box 159, Boise City OK 73933
Pall Bearers: Grandsons and Great Grandsons
Honorary Pall Bearers: Lyndol Hale, Jim Watson, Tim Baird, Buddy Camilli, George Leach, Ronnie Lee Cochran, Robert J Cochran, Paul Pfeifer.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2019