|
|
|
Cockroft Agnes On 9th February 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Agnes, aged 88 years, of Wadsworth Court, Halifax.
Wife of the late Vincent, loving mother of Trevor, Steven, Sandra, Linda, Peter, Philip and Wendy, much loved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service at the Melia Chapel Of Rest, Gibbet St, Halifax on Thursday 2nd April at 11am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the chapel of rest.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020