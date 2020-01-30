Home

BROOK Alan On Wednesday 22nd January 2020, peacefully after a long illness,
aged 79 years.
Loving husband of the late Eileen, father of Julie and the late Sue, father in law of Dave,
proud grandad of Kirsty and Daniel and a great grandad.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired to Dementia UK for which a box
will be provided c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes,
Bell Hall, Halifax. Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
