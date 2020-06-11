Home

Alan Copley

Alan Copley Notice
Copley Alan Of Hutton, Cranswick,
East Yorkshire, passed away on 30th May 2020, aged 90 years.
Son of the late Harry and Marion Copley, of Halifax. Loving husband to the late Joan (previously Hartley, nee Lakes), also the late Joyce
(nee Metcalf). Elder brother of
Philip, Mavis and Ian.
Private cremation.
No flowers, cards or
mourning please.
Any enquiries to
H Naylor Funeral Directors,
1 New Road, Driffield,
East Yorkshire YO25 5DL
Tel: 01377 252 222
Published in Halifax Courier on June 11, 2020
