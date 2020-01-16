|
DEAN ALAN On January 10th 2020, unexpectedly at the Calderdale Royal Hospital, Alan, aged 74 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Bridget, devoted and loving Father of Rob and the late Craig, loving Father-in-law of Kristy, Brother-in-law of Harold, Desmond and Margaret, Uncle, Great Uncle and a life long friend of Stephen.
Service and cremation, will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Thursday January 30th at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu, can be made on the day for Cystic Fibrosis.
All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel Of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
Tel 01422 353 970
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020