HARDCASTLE Alan On 3rd November, Alan, aged 83 years, of Northowram, sadly passed away after bravely fighting and losing his battle to Covid 19. Dearly loved and loving husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Diane and Jacqueline, dear father in law of Alan and Neil, and a loving grandad of Jack, and Fiancée Elise, Harry and Robert. Service to be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday
3rd December at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donation in memory of Alan may be made to Versus Arthritis.
https://www.versusarthritis.org/
Copeman House, St Mary's Court
St Mary's Gate
Chesterfield, S41 7TD
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020