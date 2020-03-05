|
|
|
MOORE Alan Died peacefully at his home
on 29th February 2020,
aged 63 years.
A wonderful husband and best friend of Christine (Ogilvie).
Dear dad to Shane and
grandad to Christie and Jemima.
Loving son to Rita and
brother to Julie.
Entertaining brother in law, uncle, cousin and a dear friend to many.
Alan loved his pets
and they will miss the loving attention he gave them.
Alan had a happy and fulfilled life in spite of his health, and is now at peace and free from pain.
A celebration of Alan's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 19th March at 1.30pm Donations welcome, to be shared between Diabetes UK and the Dialysis Unit Calderdale Hospital.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020