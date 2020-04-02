|
MOORE Alan Christine would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all her family, friends and neighbours for the cards, many floral tributes and love and support during this very sad time. Also big thank you to all who attended the service and for the contributions made to Diabetes UK and to Calderdale Dialysis Unit in memory of Alan
Special thanks to Dr D Chin and the District Nurses at Northolme Practice. A massive thank you to the wonderful staff at Calderdale Dialysis Unit whose friendship and care made a huge difference
to Al's life.
Finally, thanks Ed Arnold bagpiper and Kevin Mitchell Speaker,
plus Samson Bairstow Funeral Services for all their help.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 2, 2020