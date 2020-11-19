|
|
|
POLLARD Albert On November 12th 2020
passed away peacefully.
Albert, aged 88, of Rishworth,
the dearly beloved husband of Anne, loving dad of John, Mark, Simon and Clare, father in law, grandad, brother, uncle and a great friend to many. Also a special friend to
his daughter-in-law Jane.
A private family service will be held at St John's Church, Rishworth
on Friday, November 27th at
12 noon, prior to interment
at Parrock Nook Chapel.
The cortege will leave Albert's
house at 11:50am proceeding
down Rishworth New Road,
past Heathfield en route to
St John's, or after the service
past Rishworth playing fields
en route to Parrock Nook for
people to pay their respects.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to be paid to Williamson Funeral Services for the family to donate to various charities of their choice.
Post to Beechroyd, Beech Road,
Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2LE.
Further enquiries please phone 01422 833956
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020