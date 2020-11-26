|
|
|
PETTY Alison Jane On November 12th 2020, Alison, aged 56 years, passed away suddenly
at her home.
The dearly loved daughter of Kenneth and Barbara, much
loved sister of Karen, loving aunt of Rachel and a treasured great aunt to Isabelle, Alison is dearly loved and is sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Saturday, December 5th at 12: noon.
Will family and close friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to the private chapel of H Bates, Fountain Street, Queensbury. All enquiries to H.Bates funeral (01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020