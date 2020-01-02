Home

Allan Wright Notice
Wright Allan On 20th December 2019
peacefully at Overgate Hospice,
Allan aged 80 years.
The dearly loved husband
of the late Judith and much loved
dad of Ian and Andrew.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 6th January at 3.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
