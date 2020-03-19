|
|
|
Sanderson Alma (nee Fawcett) Peacefully at Overgate Hospice,
on 16th March 2020, Alma,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of Richard, loving mother of Christopher & Hilary, Ian & Louise and Nigel & Samantha, dear grandma of Lucie, Hannah, Richard and Tom, and
good friend to many.
Alma's funeral service will take place at 1pm on Wednesday 25th March at St. Jude's Church, Savile Park, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel.01422 253 593
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020