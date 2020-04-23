|
|
|
DANBY Alwyn Francis Passed away peacefully
at home in Bradshaw, Halifax
on 5 April aged 87 years.
A beautiful and gentle man, much loved husband of Janet and
deeply missed by all the family
who treasure his memory.
Thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Keighley Road Surgery
for their care over recent months.
A private committal will take place.
No flowers or cards but, if so desired, donations in memory
of Alwyn may be sent to
Overgate Hospice at https://www.overgatehospice.org.
uk/get-involved/donate/.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020