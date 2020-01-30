|
THORPE Andrea
(née Spencer) (Chiropodist).
On January 11th 2020 suddenly at Bradford Royal Infirmary of Illingworth, Andrea aged 56 years.
The dearly loved wife of Ian,
much loved mum of Shaun and Lauren, a dear mother in law of Tracy and Melissa, a devoted nana,
a loved sister of Steven, Fran and the late Tony and Cheryl. A cherished aunt, sister in law and a good friend to many.
A short service of committal will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday February 12th at 12.45pm followed by a celebration of Andrea's life at Illingworth Moor Methodist Church, Keighley Road
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to the
9th Halifax Girls Brigade or the National Deaf Children's Society
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020