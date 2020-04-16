Home

Mattingley Andrew
(Bob) On 9th April 2020 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, aged 76 years
with Covid 19.
The Husband and Best Friend of Margaret, dearly loved Dad of Julie and Katy, also much loved and respected Father in Law of Martin and Stuart, a fun Grandad to Adam, Eloise, Emma, Hana and Jack,
a dear Brother of Heather and
Brother-in-law of Brian,
Raymond and the late Christine.
Due to current circumstances there will be a private funeral.
A celebration of Andrew's life will be arranged at a later date.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service
Tel : 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 16, 2020
