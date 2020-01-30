|
|
|
SPRIGGS Andrew James On 26th January 2020 at
Calderdale Royal Hospital, Andrew aged 57 years.
The beloved son of Margaret and the late Gordon, a loving cousin and good friend to many who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Andrew's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Monday 10th February at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for the British Lung Foundation for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020