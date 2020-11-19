Home

Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Angela Walsh Notice
Walsh (nee Moore)
Angela Mary On 12th November 2020
at her home, Angela, aged 73 years.
The much loved mum of Kathleen and Paul, loving grandma of Zowie, Natasha, Amy, Joshua and Jonathan and great grandma of Thomas
and Isabell, also a good friend
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Friday 11th December at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please by request. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral service please contact Springhead Funeral Service
on 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020
