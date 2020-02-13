Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:30
St Annes in the Grove
Ann Rollins Notice
Rollins Ann
née Kitson On the 10th February 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Ann, aged 75 years, formerly of Southowram, Halifax. Beloved partner of Ken,
much loved mum of Steven,
Deborah and Matthew,
dear mother in law to Rachel and Marcus, loving nan of Nathan, Jack and Lucy, dear sister to Alan, Sue, Lynn, Janet and the late Velma and Paul. Service at St Annes in the Grove on Wednesday 26th February at 12.30pm followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
Macmillan Nurses c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
