Durant Anne
(née Dorsey) Mrs. Anne Durant passed away Monday 20th April 2020,
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, many thanks to all the staff who cared for her. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth Durant,
and the loving mother of
Samantha Durant, also the loving sister of Thomas, Sheila,
Monica, David, Christopher,
and the late Robert and Michael.
There will be a small funeral service held at Elland Cemetery, just for immediate family and friends on Thursday 7th May 2020 at 12 noon.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Anne, my mum was a beautiful person, with a loving and caring heart, and she will be truly and sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Rest in peace Mum, all my love,
your daughter Samantha xxxx.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
Dementia U.K charity.
c/o B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St. Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020