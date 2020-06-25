|
|
|
Frearson Anne Patricia Dereck, Adrian, April and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards of sympathy on
the loss of Anne after her
long battle with illness.
We would also like to thank everyone who was out on the route from home to
St John's Church, Clifton.
We would also like to thank the Church lane District Nurses and Doctors for their devotion in looking after Anne in her final weeks. Also a big thank you to Reverend Paul Webb for him being there for Anne throughout her illness as well as the organising
of her funeral service at
St John's Clifton in conjunction with the Co-Op Funeral service, Brighouse, a thank you for all their help for the funeral services.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020