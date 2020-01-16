|
|
|
Helliwell Anne On 4 January 2020 peacefully at White Windows Sowerby Bridge,
Halifax, Anne aged 58 years.
Much loved daughter of Sheila
and the late Jack, big sister to Irene and Jane, dear sister-in-law
to Graeme and Giles, loving auntie
to Iain, Becky, George, Aoibheann, Sam, Jess and Kate, great auntie
to Ted and all her second family at White Windows.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Tuesday 21st January at 9.45am. Flowers are welcome or donations
if desired to Friends of White Windows and the Maurice Jagger Centre c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020